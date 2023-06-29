Taiwan’s Spooky Delight: Dish Called Godzilla Ramen Leaves Internet Shocked

What is the most bizarre dish that you have ever tried or heard about? Even if your experience with bizarre dishes is limited, the internet is an ideal place for finding many strange and extraordinary food combinations or choices. Every now and then, new food trends gain popularity on social media. They include everything from stir-fried rocks to ramen with unpeeled frogs. These bizarre food trends go viral and capture people’s imagination. While Asian restaurants often serve exotic delicacies to their patrons, a Taiwanese restaurant has sparked online discussions with its bizarre ramen dish known as the Godzilla Ramen.

Yes, you read that right! This dish, a favourite among locals, includes an entire crocodile foot. It has left social media users wondering how can someone eat something like a crocodile's foot.

Taiwan's Godzilla Ramen

This special dish by a Taiwanese restaurant in Douliu City, Yunlin County, has got its name from its main ingredient — crocodile meat. The use of this exotic meat and of course its spooky presentation is what has got the internet talking. Notably, eating crocodile meat is very common in Asian countries. Speaking about this particular viral dish, it is basically prepared by steaming or braising the front leg of a crocodile.

A woman recently also shared a video of tasting the viral dish, which she describes as “surprisingly delicious.” She also mentioned that the dish's braised meat tastes like pork feet, and its steamed version tastes like chicken.

"Try Witch Noodle Soup," she wrote the name of the dish in the caption.

Notably, the dish which goes by the name of Godzilla Ramen contains over 40 different spices, along with different kinds of meat and a claw of a crocodile dangling outside the bowl.

Even on Twitter, a phot of the dish was shared.

How the Internet reacted

Reactions of users on social media have been divided.

One user wrote, “How people these days do things for attention.”

Another user commented, “From a European point of view the sight of the food is a bit frightening.”

"Seriously why just not normal ramen with extra pork meat, or cheese", another user said.