Thailand MP caught watching porn in Parliament, gives bizarre excuse

A Thailand member of the Parliament was left embarassed after he was caught on camera viewing explicit images on his phone.

The MP, Ronnathep Anuwat was spotted scrolling through pornographic images, reports the Daily Mail.

The whole thing was caught on camera by reporters sitting in the gallery of the parliament in Bangkok.

The leader, however, told the local media that the woman in the photo was "asking for help" and "wanted money". He even claimed that he only spent time looking at the photos to make sure that she was not in danger.

Anuwat said he wanted to ‘observe the environment surrounding the girl in the picture’. He further said that he feared she was being harassed who had forced her to take such pictures, the Metro quoted the minister.

The MP of the ruling military Palang Pracharath Party said that eventually he realised that the girl was ‘asking for money’ so he deleted all of the content.

The local press reported that the politician spent around 10 minutes viewing the images on his phone on Wednesday evening.

Chuan Leekpai, House Speaker, said that the photos were a “personal matter” and currently, there are no rules about what MPs can look at on their phone when in the meeting room.

He said no MPs had complained about the matter so no action would be taken.