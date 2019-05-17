close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
viral pictures

The internet is going berserk trying to find camouflaged Leopards in these pics!

Can you find Leopards in these pics?

The internet is going berserk trying to find camouflaged Leopards in these pics!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@visual_poetries

New Delhi: Wildlife photography is such a genre that never fails to amuse us. A photographer by the name of Saurabh Desai captured Leopards in the wild and the internet is going berserk over his pictures. Why? well, because in every pic there is a Leopard, but it would take some time for you to find it.

Check out the pictures here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Snow Leopard cubs in their cave while mother is out for food... @snowleopardtrust

A post shared by Photographs by Saurabh Desai (@visual_poetries) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Photographs by Saurabh Desai (@visual_poetries) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Photographs by Saurabh Desai (@visual_poetries) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Photographs by Saurabh Desai (@visual_poetries) on

In how many pictures did you find a Leopard? Let us know in comments.

Photo and video sharing app Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps being used nowadays. Many bloggers use the app to promote their work as it has a huge reach.

The internet is indeed a strange place as there is something or the other that goes viral every now and then. People have turned celebs overnight via the internet while others have earned a fortune!

Tags:
viral picturesviral storiesViral Pics
Next
Story

Watch: Father tries to sell seven-month-old baby at local store

Must Watch

PT12M20S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day