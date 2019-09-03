These cats steal the spotlight with their cat-walk. Viral video is the cutest thing on the internet today

New Delhi: Cat-walk? Oh, yes! The felines have taught us how a cat-walk is actually done. Quite literally. We have proof.

A video shared over the weekend by a Facebook page operating from the moniker 'Kids Learning Videos', posted these cats' 'cat-walk' footage and trust us when we say it's the cutest thing on the internet today.

It shows the cats dressed in different costumes and walking like a total pro! The runway is the floor of the house. One of them is seen dressed like a cop, one like a rockstar holding a guitar. Now, we'll save the rest for you to see.

Without much ado, take a look at the adorable video here.

Isn't it cute?

The video has till now garnered over 94,000 likes and comments like "Thanks for sharing this awesome video. It's definitely put a big smile on face" and "This is the original CAT-WALK" have been posted in plenty.

Our favourite - "Fabulous meowdels!"

In 2018, a cat was spotted on a runway of a fashion show in Istanbul and it managed to grab all the attention from the audiences. She then walked the ramp like this:

Adorable!

Click here to read other viral stories.