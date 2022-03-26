These French fries cost more than Rs 15,000! Do you want a bite?

New Delhi: Frech fries are one of the most loved junk food. Paired with burgers or not foodies around the world love to have cheesy dips of Frech fries and are always on board to have some. But one restaurant in New York City is selling French fries worth US $ 200.

Now, you might be questioning how can any eatery sell French fries that expensive. The answer is, these fries are not ordinary. The materials used to make these fries are flown to the restaurant from across the globe and in the end they are sprinkled with gold flake which makes it all the more expensive.

The French Fries prepared by the ' Serendipity' restaurant in NYC, US holds the Guinness world record for the 'most expensive French Fries,' the Guinness World Record informed on its official Instagram page.

The video has garnered over 24k likes, however, most of the internet surfers are not flattered with the expensive fries and say that they will stick to the regular French fries.

