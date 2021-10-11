Thief breaks into Deputy Collector's house, leaves hilarious note

A bizarre case of burglary has come into light in Madhya Pradesh where a thief broke into the house of a Deputy Collector only to not find the expected items. The thief left an angry note in the house saying what was the purpose of a lock if there was no money?

The house of Deputy Collector of Dewas district, Trilochan Gaur, is situated in the high profile area of the down. Not only this, the house of the Superintendent of Police is also in the vicinity. But nothing could stop the daring thief who left a note written in Hindi inside the house.

The note reads, “Jab paise nahi the tab lock nahi karna tha, collector,” which roughly translates into, “when you didn’t have money then what was the point of putting the lock on, collector.”

The daring yet hilarious note by the thief has become the talk of the town now with many considering it as a challenge to the local law and order authorities.

Kotwali police station in-charge Umrao Singh said Rs 30,000 cash and some jewellery items were stolen from the residence of Trilochan Singh Gaur, currently posted as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) at Khategaon town in the district. The SDM came to know about the theft when he returned home on Saturday night after a gap of a fortnight.

Notably, top district police officials live in the area where the SDM's official residence is located. Singh said a hand-written note, possibly written by the burglar, was found at Gaur's residence. The thief apparently used the government officer's note-pad and pen to write the note, police sources said.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and registered an FIR against unidentified persons, Singh said.

(With inputs from PTI)

