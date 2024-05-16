This 98-Year-Old Gymnast Breaks Internet With Mind-Blowing Acrobatic Moves- WATCH

This granny is smashing records! Picture a 98-year-old lady who is doing flips and tricks like a pro gymnast. Sounds unbelievable but this granny, Johanna Quass, is smashing records and showing off her moves. No wonder, her moves are making jaws drop everywhere. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra couldn't believe his eyes as well! Taking to Instagram, Mahindra wrote, "Whoa! If she can do it at 98, what's my excuse on a Monday morning?"

A Very Long Career In Gymnastics

98-Year-Old Johanna's been at this gymnastics gig since she was 10. She's been twisting and turning like that for almost a century. A due credit to her skill, Johanna was awarded a Guinness World Record as well! And guess what? Even at this age, she's still training every day, munching on veggies, and saying, "My face might be old, but my heart's still kicking!"

Goes without saying, social media users are flipping their minds over this. Substantiating the difficulty of the sport, a user said, "It’s an extremely hard sport on your body, the hardest conditioning i’ve ever done for a sport and i’ve played many." Another was like, "That's the power of German engineering."

This legendary lady is a living proof that you're never too old to do what you love. As she puts it, "Maybe I'll stop gymnastics when I'm six feet under!"