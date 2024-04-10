'This Salary Equal To IT Companies': Users On Viral Job Posting At Momo Shop
Amrita Singh, a user on X, recently shared her astonishment after coming across a job posting outside a local momos shop in an undisclosed location.
New Delhi: In an employment landscape often characterized by modest paychecks and uncertain financial prospects, a job advertisement has gone viral. In a recent case, a position at a momo eatery has sparked widespread interest in X. Now the question that may be striking in your mind is What was in the post?
The viral post shared on X offered a salary of Rs 25,000 exceeding what many IT companies pay freshers.
What Is In The Post?
Amrita Singh, a user on X, recently shared her astonishment after coming across a job posting outside a local momos shop in an undisclosed location. The poster, adorned with bold Hindi script, proudly displays a job vacancy for a helper or worker, boasting a significant salary.
"This local momo shop is offering a better package than what many colleges in India offer these days," Singh remarked along with a picture.
Take a look at her post:
Damn this local momo shop is offering a better package than the average college in India these days pic.twitter.com/ectNX0mc18 — Amrita Singh (@puttuboy25) April 8, 2024
Users Reactions
the opportunity to earn Rs 25,000 at a momos shop stirred excitement among X users. While some humorously expressed their intention to apply, others recognized the potential challenges despite the attractive salary.
Applying right now— Sunderdeep - Volklub (@volklub) April 9, 2024
Already plumber in our area says he is earning 50000. — Survey (@Survey235) April 9, 2024
+ free momos everyday to eat. — Your_NewLife (@just_yourluck) April 9, 2024
Paneer ka ek piece 15 rs dega to 25000 t0 dega hi na — Manish Nath Agrawal (@ManishNathAgra1) April 9, 2024
