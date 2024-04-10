'This Salary Equal To IT Companies': Users On Viral Job Posting At Momo Shop

New Delhi: In an employment landscape often characterized by modest paychecks and uncertain financial prospects, a job advertisement has gone viral. In a recent case, a position at a momo eatery has sparked widespread interest in X. Now the question that may be striking in your mind is What was in the post?

The viral post shared on X offered a salary of Rs 25,000 exceeding what many IT companies pay freshers.

What Is In The Post?

Amrita Singh, a user on X, recently shared her astonishment after coming across a job posting outside a local momos shop in an undisclosed location. The poster, adorned with bold Hindi script, proudly displays a job vacancy for a helper or worker, boasting a significant salary.

"This local momo shop is offering a better package than what many colleges in India offer these days," Singh remarked along with a picture.

Take a look at her post:

Damn this local momo shop is offering a better package than the average college in India these days pic.twitter.com/ectNX0mc18 — Amrita Singh (@puttuboy25) April 8, 2024

Users Reactions

the opportunity to earn Rs 25,000 at a momos shop stirred excitement among X users. While some humorously expressed their intention to apply, others recognized the potential challenges despite the attractive salary.

Applying right now April 9, 2024

Already plumber in our area says he is earning 50000. — Survey (@Survey235) April 9, 2024

+ free momos everyday to eat. — Your_NewLife (@just_yourluck) April 9, 2024