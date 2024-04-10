Advertisement
Newsviral
VIRAL

'This Salary Equal To IT Companies': Users On Viral Job Posting At Momo Shop

Amrita Singh, a user on X, recently shared her astonishment after coming across a job posting outside a local momos shop in an undisclosed location.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 02:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'This Salary Equal To IT Companies': Users On Viral Job Posting At Momo Shop Image Credit: Twitter/@puttuboy25

New Delhi: In an employment landscape often characterized by modest paychecks and uncertain financial prospects, a job advertisement has gone viral. In a recent case, a position at a momo eatery has sparked widespread interest in X. Now the question that may be striking in your mind is What was in the post?

The viral post shared on X offered a salary of Rs 25,000 exceeding what many IT companies pay freshers.

What Is In The Post?

Amrita Singh, a user on X, recently shared her astonishment after coming across a job posting outside a local momos shop in an undisclosed location. The poster, adorned with bold Hindi script, proudly displays a job vacancy for a helper or worker, boasting a significant salary.

"This local momo shop is offering a better package than what many colleges in India offer these days," Singh remarked along with a picture.

Take a look at her  post:

Users Reactions

 the opportunity to earn Rs 25,000 at a momos shop stirred excitement among X users. While some humorously expressed their intention to apply, others recognized the potential challenges despite the attractive salary.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Hobby of making reels or mental illness?
DNA Video
DNA: What is happening in West Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Netanyahu's plan for Hamas?
DNA
Are children at risk of heart attack from health drinks?
DNA
China will interfere in India's Lok Sabha elections
DNA
CBI exposes child theft gang in Delhi
DNA
Could war break out between Israel and Iran?
DNA Video
DNA: What is in the Congress manifesto?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's enemies in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?