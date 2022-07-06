Newsviral
This viral video of a cat and a dog having an amazing movie time will make your day - Watch

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 06:41 PM IST

New Delhi: Movies have been the most popular form of entertainment amongst all. Surprisingly, Gen-Z animals also tend to enjoy movies like humans. A video is doing rounds on the Internet which shows a dog and a cat enjoying some dog movie while relaxing in the bed.

People tweeted comments like "adorable" or "Just like two little kids" or even "The long legged retriever and the cat sitting like a little person..." 

The video has also received several comments and has been retweeted by approximately 32,000 people on Twitter. 

Indeed movies can change history, for even a dog and cat together can enjoy a movie date. 

