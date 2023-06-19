This Viral Video Of Dosa Served In Rajinikanth-style Has 12 Million Views

Every once in a while, food videos go crazy viral on social media. From street food joints to high-end restaurants, videos of interesting and unique dishes, combinations, and often themes have caught the internet's attention. However, this time it is a street food vendor who is going viral for his unique serving skills, that he uses to prepare his special 'Rajinikanth-style dosa'. Situated in Mumbai's Dadar, the dosa stall named 'Muttu Dosa Corner' is quite popular among food lovers in the area and attracts a lot of customers as well as food bloggers on a regular basis. A food blogger named Ruchika Asatkar recently paid a visit to the famous dosa stall and was really amazed by his skillful dosa servings. The content creator shared a video of the owner Muthu, showing him preparing the dosas in his unique style.

In the video, the owner in his stall prepares the dosa, only to later swing the plate in the air to reach the waiting customers.

Watch:

What is the dosa all about

"Have you tried this dosa before?," the user wrote while mentioning that the dosa joint serves Mumbai's very unique and famous Rajinikanth-style dosa. She also shared the address of the dosa stall.

Named after the owner of the stall, Muthu Dosa Corner has been selling tasty and unique dosas for the past 30 years. It is said that the vendor came up with his signature style of preparing dosas after getting inspired by Superstar Rajinikanth. He prepares a variety of dosas including masala Dosa, mysore dosa, and cheese dosa, among others.

Internet reacts to unique Rajinikanth-style dosa

As soon as the video was shared, social media users immediately took to the comment section and posted multiple reactions. A user wrote, "He invented sliding into DMs", while another one wrote, "most Indians are the most naturally talented people….incredible India."

"Perfect drop with perfect plate," a third user commented.

Many also dropped a few hilarious comments on the post. The video has so far received thousands of views and has also amassed over 4 lakh likes and several comments.

Notably, this is not the first time a dosa stall's video has gone viral. It has always remained popular among food bloggers.