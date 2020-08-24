TMC uses memes and humour of 'Rasode me khali cooker' to publicise its scheme on free ration

Kolkata: With the internet set abuzz with the parody video 'Rasode me khali cooker', Mamata Banerjee led TMC made good use of the opportunity to use it in publicizing its scheme on free ration.

Taking to Twitter, TMC wrote in Hindi,'' Rasode mein ab Cooker khali nahi rahega !!@MamataOfficial ne June 2021 tak Bengal mein free ration ki ghoshna jo kar di hai'' which roughly translates into - there will be no empty cooker kept in the kitchen as Mamata Banerjee had made ration free in the state.'

Rasode mein ab Cooker khali nahi rahega !!@MamataOfficial ne June 2021 tak Bengal mein free ration ki ghoshna jo kar di hai https://t.co/7WAi6ArDDR — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 24, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the West Bengal government would distribute free food grains to the poor till June 2021. Addressing a press conference, CM Banerjee said that the state government is giving ration to 10 crore people in the state currently.

''For the first three months of the lockdown we gave each family five kilos of rice. Over the next three months, till September, we would provide five kilos of rice along with an equal amount of flour to each family. We will provide free ration till June 2021,'' said Mamata.

The hilarious rap number 'Rasode me khali cooker' made by a music producer called Yashraj Mukhate based on one of the 'pressure cooker' fiasco scenes from the Indian soap opera 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' is trending all over the internet and several memes are being circulated on it giving netizens good laughter dose.