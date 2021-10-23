Toddler asks Alexa to play Dum Dum Diga Diga song in viral video, internet hearts it- Watch

New Delhi: You must have seen kids interacting with technology seamlessly thousand of times, but what we have here for you today is not just any video of a kid on a smartphone, it's the most heartwarming video you will see today.

In the adorable video, a toddler can be seen standing on top of the sofa’s armrest and asking Amazon’s Alexa to play some of his favourite songs. The toddler featured in the video is being identified as Kabir Sood.

At the starting of the video, the toddler can be heard commanding the smart speaker to play the evergreen song Dum Dum Diga Diga from the 1960 Bollywood movie Chhalia. After this, the kid asks Alexa to play his favourite Banana Boat song. As soon as the virtual assistant plays his song request, the toddler’s jaw drops and he stares at the camera in pure joy.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was posted on Instagram a few days ago by a user named ‘Tintin Ka Bacha’. As soon as the video hit the internet it went crazy viral and the netizens couldn’t stop laughing at the innocence and cuteness of the toddler. Till now, it has garnered more than 8,300 likes and thousands of comments.

