Doll used for treatment

Toddler refuses to get treated for fractured legs, doctors then plaster her doll to convince her

Toddler refuses to get treated for fractured legs, doctors then plaster her doll to convince her
Play

New Delhi: When an 11-month-old baby in Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital refused to get treated for her fractured legs, her parents had no other option but to bring her doll to the hospital to convince her for treatment. 

According to her parents, Zikra, the toddler, is very much attached to her doll and follows her. Hence, when she refused the treatment, the doctors first thought of treating her doll in order to convince her. As the doctors plastered the doll, Zikra soon agreed to receive the treatment.

Now, both of them lie next to each other on the same bed. Zikra has reportedly been put on gallows traction, a method used to treat the fractured shaft of the thigh bone of children below two years of age. 

Here's the video of Zikra and her doll from the hospital.

As per reports, Zikra is now famously called 'gudiya wali bachi' in the hospital and is expected to recover soon. 

