Top international brand Gucci's price for grass-stained jeans and overalls raise eyebrows

Taking the trendy faded and distressed denim a step ahead, luxury fashion brand Gucci launched particular jeans and overalls designed with grass stains at a jaw-dropping price. Launched for its fall/winter 2020 collection, the price of the jeans stands at USD 1,200 (approx Rs 88,211) and the overalls at USD 1,400 (Rs 102913) with the stained-like effect.

According to Gucci`s website, the grunge-inspired, wide-leg denim is made from organic cotton "specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect." The website said, "Gucci explores new takes on the cult fabric, reinterpreting it with different designs and washing techniques that blur the line between vintage and contemporary."

The Italian fashion house is also recycling the organic cotton leftovers from this product. "All organic cotton leftovers from the cutting process for this product are then upcycled into new materials under the "Gucci Up" programme. Pieces with versatile ways to wear and style embrace each person who is part of the House`s individual spirit.

These have been launched as part of men`s fall/winter 2020 collection. In 2019, the brand caught attention when it dropped worn-in men`s and women`s sneakers retailed at USD 870. The shoe design was inspired by "vintage sportswear" and "classic trainers from the '70s," according to the website.