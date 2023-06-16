Internet Impressed With This Perfect 'Toss And Catch' Pizza Delivery Service

Pizzas, undoubtedly, are a comfort food for many people, making it incredibly hard for them to resist the delectable flavours and enticing toppings. Although pizzas are usually delivered fast, an incident in New York City has amazed the public as a pizza establishment managed to deliver an order within seconds by expertly tossing and passing it on! The remarkable speed of this pizza joint’s delivery has left social media users impressed and also puzzled at the same time. In the video, a group of construction workers can be seen waiting for their pizza delivery, placed at a joint just opposite the under-construction building.

While the workers were positioned on a platform of the under-construction building, the pizza delivery boy, in a quick service, smoothly "tossed and passed" the pizza box to the worker from one building to another.

What's more amusing is the worker's perfect catch at the other end, before enjoying the pizza. The workers can be also seen celebrating as they aced the perfect pizza catch. The video ends with a picture of the workers enjoying a bit from the pizza.

Shared on Instagram a few days ago, the video was captioned, “This is determination. only in New York.”

Watch:

Netizens React To 'Toss And Catch' Pizza Delivery

The video has already received thousands of views, along with over 14,000 likes and several comments.

While one user wrote, “That laugh at the end,” another one said, "Very impressive toss & catch!"

"I mean if the Ninja turtles could get a delivery down in the sewers surely these guys can get one up there on the building!! Haha," a third user commented.

A fourth one wrote, "typical every day NY life….Very cool to get this on video! LOL."

"On a scale of 1-100, the pressure of that throw for me would have been 1,000!! Nice job!", another one commented.