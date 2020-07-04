Trending: Doctor dancing to Nora Fatehi-Varun Dhawan's 'Garmi' song wearing PPE kit goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak globally, it is our frontline workers and medical experts who are leading the fight against this pandemic. Working 24x7 to help beat the virus, our doctors have literally no time to breathe. So, this National Doctor's Day (June 30), a young doc decided to pay a tribute to all in her own viral way!

Well, calling it viral because her video has set the internet on fire! Dr Richa Negi, who is also a fabulous dancer and boxer (her Instagram bio suggests latter) recorded a video of her dancing to the superhit track 'Garmi' featuring Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi from 'Street Dancer 3D'.

But the catch is that she danced brilliantly wearing her full PPE kit.

Dr Richa Negi, who has over 105k followers on Instagram wrote along with video: We Won’t Let The Negativity Of The Situation Get To Us Even While Serving The Patients In This GARMI-ful But Oh So Graceful Outfit HAPPY DOCTOR’s DAY To All My Colleagues & The FrontLine Workers Out There Putting Up A Brave Smile In The Face Of This Adversity & Doing Their Best To Help The Nation

If We Can Stay Positive Through Risking Our Lives, Y’all Can Be A Lil Positive Too About This Extended Lockdown.!

Stay Home Peepz

Always Loved The Vibe Of This Song But Now That It Clearly Matches The Feeling of Every Doctor Wearing The PPE KIT, (haaye garmi).! I Couldn’t Stop From Making A Video On It

The best part is that actor Varun Dhawan too noticed the viral video and dropped a comment on her Instagram timeline.

We must not forget that our doctors and frontline workers are the real heroes amid the pandemic.