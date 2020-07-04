हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
doctor dancing

Trending: Doctor dancing to Nora Fatehi-Varun Dhawan's 'Garmi' song wearing PPE kit goes viral - Watch

We must not forget that our doctors and frontline workers are the real heroes amid the pandemic.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak globally, it is our frontline workers and medical experts who are leading the fight against this pandemic. Working 24x7 to help beat the virus, our doctors have literally no time to breathe. So, this National Doctor's Day (June 30), a young doc decided to pay a tribute to all in her own viral way!

Well, calling it viral because her video has set the internet on fire! Dr Richa Negi, who is also a fabulous dancer and boxer (her Instagram bio suggests latter) recorded a video of her dancing to the superhit track 'Garmi' featuring Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi from 'Street Dancer 3D'. 

But the catch is that she danced brilliantly wearing her full PPE kit. 

A post shared by Richa (@dr.richa.negi) on

The best part is that actor Varun Dhawan too noticed the viral video and dropped a comment on her Instagram timeline.

We must not forget that our doctors and frontline workers are the real heroes amid the pandemic.

 

