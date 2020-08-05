हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Snow leopard

Trending: Snow leopard jumps off a massive cliff to hunt down its prey - Watch viral video

While the debate is still on for guessing who shot the video, netizens are amazed at the predator and its will to not let the prey escape from its clutches. 

Trending: Snow leopard jumps off a massive cliff to hunt down its prey - Watch viral video
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

New Delhi: The amazing breathtaking animal videos never fail to amuse the netizens. As we know that internet is a pool of such mind-boggling and surprising videos, one such gem of jaw-dropping footage has been doing the rounds on social media lately. 

A video of the ghost of the mountain - snow leopard hunting down its prey, falling off the snow-capped cliffs has taken netizens by storm. It was shared on social media by several users. 

Watch it here: 

While the debate is still on for guessing who shot the video, netizens are amazed at the predator and its will to not let the prey escape from its clutches. 

A snow leopard is also known as ounce which is native to mountain ranges of Central and South Asia. In summers, these big cats usually stay above the tree line. In India, the habitat of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh is home to the ounce. 

Internet is home to such bizarre and out-of-box videos. Who knows, what you might find on your next click?

 

