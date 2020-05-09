Trending: YouTube vs TikTok users' battle trends #skirt on Twitter, hilarious memes go viral - Check inside

New Delhi: The ongoing battle between the YouTubers and TikTok users has been making the loudest noise of late. Recently, popular YouTuber and content creator Ajey Nagar shared his roast video featuring TikTokers (TikTok users) and it went viral for obvious reasons.

And soon after his video was uploaded and broke the internet with over 16 million views, #skirt trended big time on Twitter. Check out a few hilarious memes on Twitter from the YouTube vs TikTok battle:

Amir - it would be a lovely opportunity agar carry mere ko roast krega.. Carry brutally Roasted him Amir siddiqui now :#Tiktokvsyoutube #BanTikTokInIndia #skirt pic.twitter.com/Cq5jRFWpao — Jimmy (@jimcastic_) May 9, 2020

TikTok has often courted controversy over objectionable content being promoted by users through their videos to gain popularity.

In fact, last year a ban was imposed on TikTok in India for its obscene content after a PIL was filed against it. However, it was lifted after the company ByteDance shared that it would experience losses of up to $500,000 a day and has put more than 250 jobs in jeopardy.