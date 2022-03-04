हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Try not to cry: How these dogs said goodbye to their friend will break your heart- WATCH

In the video, which is now going viral on the internet, a group of stray dogs can be seen saying goodbye to a dead friend.

New Delhi: Saying Good-Bye to a friend is never easy, especially when your friend has a cute wagging tail, two fluffy ears and lots of love in their eyes to give. Yes, you guessed it right, we are talking about furry friends on the roads. But this story is not about a human-dog relationship, it is about what they mean to each other.

However, before we go any further, we want to give you a heartbreak warning because this video you are about to watch right here, will leave you teary-eyed.

Here's the video!

Now what will make your heartbreak is that when they don’t get any help from outside, they take the charge and bury their friend to give him a dignified farewell by burrowing a hole in the ground with their mouth.

In the video, one can see how a group of dogs are mourning the loss of their friend and are not ready to leave him without a dignified goodbye that is deserved. They all come together and start pouring mud onto his body to bury the corpse using their legs and mouth.

The clip was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan and has received over 170 k views so far.

He captioned the video, “Kya ye jaanwar hain? (Are they animals).

While this video made all of us emotional, it gave us a pertinent lesson on how these little creatures are selflessly there for each other in a world where humans are still resorting to war.

“Animals are like little angels sent to earth to teach us how to love. They don’t get angry or play silly games. They are always there for us,” said one Twitter user.

“Usually dogs dig soil by their forelegs. It's just the respect that they have for their departed friend, that they use their chin/face (whatever we call it). It's real humanity (though the word is not apt here, used it deliberately in the hope that we learn from them)” observed another user.

Well, who says strays don’t have a family.

Tags:
