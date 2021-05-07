हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Trying to test yourself for COVID-19 with this trick? Don't be fooled, check details here

Always go for an RT-PCR Test or rapid Antigen test, do not fall pray for any viral post.

Trying to test yourself for COVID-19 with this trick? Don&#039;t be fooled, check details here

India is witnessing the second wave of coronavirus, the health system has affected a lot. There is a scarcity of medical oxygen, ventilators and the infection is spreading like a wildfire. Recently a message is going viral on social media that says if you can hold your breath for ten seconds, you can get rid of the pandemic.

The viral post claims that if a person holds his/her breath for continuous 10 seconds without any discomfort, you can get rid of coronavirus.

 This is a fake post. Do not trust any such post that is going viral over the internet. 

 

If you happen to experience any symptoms please get yourself tested with a proper RT-PCR test or a Rapid Antigen test. These tests are trusted and prescribed by the WHO and the Indian government. You can visit the nearest COVID testing centre in order to get tested. 

We request you to stay alert and do not fall prey to such fake posts over the internet.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19RT-PCR testrapid antigen testViral post
Next
Story

Police in UP's Hapur district stops celebrations, seize 20 kilos of 'rasgullas'

Must Watch

PT37M5S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, May 07, 2021