Trying to test yourself for COVID-19 with this trick? Don't be fooled, check details here

India is witnessing the second wave of coronavirus, the health system has affected a lot. There is a scarcity of medical oxygen, ventilators and the infection is spreading like a wildfire. Recently a message is going viral on social media that says if you can hold your breath for ten seconds, you can get rid of the pandemic.

The viral post claims that if a person holds his/her breath for continuous 10 seconds without any discomfort, you can get rid of coronavirus.

This is a fake post. Do not trust any such post that is going viral over the internet.

If you happen to experience any symptoms please get yourself tested with a proper RT-PCR test or a Rapid Antigen test. These tests are trusted and prescribed by the WHO and the Indian government. You can visit the nearest COVID testing centre in order to get tested.

We request you to stay alert and do not fall prey to such fake posts over the internet.

