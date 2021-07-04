'Turning to stone': 5-month-old child suffers from this rare disease, know more here

New Delhi: A five-month-old baby girl in the United Kingdom has been diagnosed with an extremely rare genetic condition in which her tissues turn to bone. The genetic disorder called Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP) gradually replaces muscle and connective tissue, such as tendons and ligaments, with bone which leads to bone formation outside the skeleton restricting movement. It is often likened to the body turning to stone, as per a report on Herts Live.

Parents Alex and Dave from Hemel Hempstead were informed of their daughter Lexi Robins life-limiting disease. Born in January, the child appeared like any other healthy baby. Soon, they noticed that her big toes didn't quite look right and that there was little movement in her thumbs, the Mirror.co.uk reported.

Later, she was diagnosed with a rare and incurable condition affecting just one in two million people. The parents of the child are now warning other families to look out for potential signs.

How does Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva effect:

* It means that if Lexi's body receives even a minor trauma like falling over - her condition will worsen rapidly.

* Any trauma to her body will subsequently cause bumps which lead to extra bone growing, thus preventing her from moving.

* Due to her condition she can't have any injections, vaccinations or dental work, and she also won't be able to have children.

The cause of the condition is unknown and scientists working on the cure are solely funded by the FOPFriends Charity, which receives no funding from the government. The parents have taken to social media to share her experience, and have receiving over £31,000 in donations in just three days.