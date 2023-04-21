Twitter Flooded With Memes After Purging Legacy Blue Tick From Accounts

New Delhi: Twitter's policy on blue tick verification was updated on Thursday. The structure modification resulted in the removal of blue ticks from a number of high-profile accounts. The event created a meme fest on social media. Individual Twitter users who have verified blue checkmarks are those who pay for Twitter Blue, which costs USD 8 per month via the web and USD 11 per month via in-app payment on iOS and Android. Notable personalities in India who have lost the Twitter blue tick including UP CM Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, and cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma among others.

Earlier it was announced that the microblogging site will remove the verified check-mark status of accounts that Twitter had verified as notable before Elon Musk`s takeover unless they have subscribed to Twitter Blue or the business-focused Twitter Verified Organizations plan, Variety reported.

The blue tick mark system initially appeared on Twitter in 2009 to assist users in determining whether celebrities, politicians, firms and brands, news organisations, and other accounts "of public interest" were authentic and not imposters or parody accounts. Previously, the company did not charge for verification. Within two weeks of the company's acquisition last year, Elon Musk created Twitter Blue with the check-mark emblem as one of the premium rewards.

Check out some hilarious netizens' reactions:

Virat kohli without Blue tick pic.twitter.com/QU96OEUITw — Arun Singh (@ArunTuThikHoGya) April 20, 2023

Elon musk after removing all celebrities #BlueTick pic.twitter.com/BbNyWchYat — United India (@Unitedd_India) April 21, 2023

Bollywood celebrities with #BlueTick vs Bollywood celebrities without Blue Tick pic.twitter.com/WR5zPk8T60 — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) April 21, 2023