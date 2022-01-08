Twitterati asks if he can 'play cricket with social distancing' during weekend curfew, Delhi Police responds

New Delhi: Due to a spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases, the Delhiites have been stay put at their homes as the 55-hour-long weekend curfew kicked in from 10 pm on Friday (January 7, 2022).

During the weekend curfew in the national capital, the movement of people, except those involved in essential services and those covered under the exempted categories, will remain restricted till 5 am Monday.

In view of this, the Delhi Police, through its official Twitter handle, are handling public queries on the weekend curbs.

Some #CurfewFAQ queries we received have been answered below. Please adhere to the Weekend Curfew guidelines and follow #COVID19 appropriate behaviour. Stay safe!#DelhiPoliceCares@CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/oIMTIpbGTC — #DelhiPolice (@DelhiPolice) January 7, 2022

"Can we play cricket with social distancing and mask?" was one of the questions to the Delhi Police on the weekend curfew.

"That's a 'Silly Point', Sir. It is time to take 'Extra Cover'. Also, Delhi Police is good at 'Catching'," was the hilarious reply given by the city police to the Twitterati.

The tweet is now going viral and has so far got over 3,900 likes and 578 retweets.

That’s a ‘Silly Point’, Sir. It is time to take ‘Extra Cover’. Also, #DelhiPolice is good at ‘Catching’. https://t.co/tTPyrt4F5H — #DelhiPolice (@DelhiPolice) January 7, 2022

It is noteworthy that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had stated that the curfew will remain in force every weekend until further order.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 17,335 fresh COVID-19 infections and 9 deaths on Friday.

Delhi Health Bulletin - 7th January 2022 #delhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/B4x4YzWVGJ — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) January 7, 2022

Delhi currently has 39,873 active coronavirus cases and its positivity rate has now jumped to 17.73%.

