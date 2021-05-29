UFOs seen swarming US Navy Ship, new radar footage goes viral

New Delhi: A video of ship radar showing over 14 unidentified flying objects (UFOs) is doing rounds on social media platforms. The video was shared by filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, who had released another footage earlier, and claims that both the footage showing 14 UFOs is from the same incident that happened in July 2019.

The filmmaker claims that the visuals were recorded almost two years ago when the US Navy ship, namely, USS Ohama, was near the coast of San Diego.

As per the post on social media by Jeremy Corbell, the speed of the UFOs was between 70 to 250 kilometers per hour.

While sharing the footage on social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram, Jeremy Corbell wrote, “This footage was filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha on July 15, 2019 in a warning area off San Diego. This RADAR data release shows four clips; multiple unknown targets. Some of the unknown targets drop off RADAR in this footage. At the height of the contacts - there were at least fourteen unknowns observed at one time. The event series reached a crescendo with one of the unknown targets entering the water at 11 pm. No wreckage found. None of the unidentified craft was recovered.”

“This is corroborative sensor data demonstrating a significant UFO event series - where unknowns were swarming US Navy warships. This type of cross-platform information verification is both unique and rare in the pursuit of the UFO mystery,” the post added.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the US Department of Defense had confirmed that the previous footage released by Corbell was real and the authorities are investigating the UFO sightings.

