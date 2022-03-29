हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NASA

Unbelievable! Astrophotographer spots spacewalking astronauts from the ground

Sebastian Voltmer, an astrophotographer, was able to get a picture of the spacewalk action from the ground.

Unbelievable! Astrophotographer spots spacewalking astronauts from the ground

New Delhi: Raja Chari of NASA and Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency spent nearly seven hours outside the International Space Station completing various maintenance tasks.

Sebastian Voltmer, an astrophotographer, was able to get a picture of the spacewalk action from the ground — and from Maurer's hometown of Sankt Wendel, Germany, no less.

"Yesterday I witnessed the #spacewalk shortly after sunset. Here comes a first photo. #ESA #astronaut Matthias Maurer was just 'climbing' at this moment. The rod-shaped structure (Canadarm2) is the robot arm. Greetings from Matthias Maurer's hometown — it was very exciting. #iss," Voltmer tweeted on Thursday (March 24).

As Voltmer points out in the annotated image he uploaded on Twitter alongside the above explanation, Maurer is visible in the International Space Station image. Voltmer added, "And so is Chari," in a Sunday tweet, after spending a little more time to scrutinise the photo with the help of photographer Phillip Smith.

Voltmer commented on SpaceWeather.com, which included the photo in its online gallery, "I feel like I just made a once-in-a-lifetime photograph." "It's likely the first ground-based image of two spacewalkers on the International Space Station at the same time."

To capture the photo, Voltmer utilised a Celestron 11-inch EdgeHD telescope on a GM2000 HPS mount with an ASI290 planetary camera, according to an email he sent to Space.com. More of his art may be found on his Instagram profile, and you can discover more about him here.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NASARaja ChariMatthias MaurerInternational Space Station
Next
Story

Amazed by his sense of balance Anand Mahindra shares video of 'human Segway'- Watch

Must Watch

PT15M16S

DNA: Ghazipur landfill site -- Outrage over fire in Delhi's 'mountain'