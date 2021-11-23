UNBELIEVABLE! Woman beggar in Varanasi can speak fluent English, says she is a Computer Science graduate

New Delhi: A video clip of a woman beggar, who lives in a ghat in Varanasi has gone viral on the internet. But what makes this video special is the fact that this woman speaks fluent English and claims to be a computer science graduate.
According to the video, which was posted by a student of Banaras Hindu University, the woman is identified as Swati and she begs on the Assi ghat of Varanasi.
Here's the video!
