UP policemen throw prisoner party with liquor, chicken, video goes viral

Bareilly: Two policemen in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly took 'pawry' to a whole new level when they decided to take a prisoner to an eatery before returning him to jail.

A video of the prisoner having a feast on chicken and liquor has gone viral on social media. He was reportedly returning after a court hearing on March 10.

The policemen on duty, who were assigned the role of escorting the prisoner back to jail, took him to a restaurant. The prisoner was first offered liquor and a chicken meal.

An unknown person filmed the whole ordeal and posted it on social media.

In the video, some people can be heard telling the policemen that holding such a party can cause problems. But the policemen said they can't help it.

