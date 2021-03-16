हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

UP policemen throw prisoner party with liquor, chicken, video goes viral

A video of the prisoner having a feast on chicken and liquor has gone viral on social media. He was reportedly returning after a court hearing on March 10.

UP policemen throw prisoner party with liquor, chicken, video goes viral
Representational image

Bareilly: Two policemen in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly took 'pawry' to a whole new level when they decided to take a prisoner to an eatery before returning him to jail.

The policemen on duty, who were assigned the role of escorting the prisoner back to jail, took him to a restaurant. The prisoner was first offered liquor and a chicken meal.

An unknown person filmed the whole ordeal and posted it on social media. 

In the video, some people can be heard telling the policemen that holding such a party can cause problems. But the policemen said they can't help it.

