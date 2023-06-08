US Ambassador’s Culinary Quest In Hyderabad Screams Delicious

Indian cuisine offers a diverse range of flavours and cooking techniques, making it highly popular worldwide. No matter where you go, you're bound to encounter an Indian restaurant that serves delicious food. Among the various regional cuisines in India, Hyderabadi cuisine stands out. Recently, Eric Garcetti, the American ambassador to India, had the opportunity to savour the exquisite creations of the top chef at a renowned hotel in Hyderabad. In a video shared by the US Consulate General in Hyderabad (@USAndHyderabad), Garcetti and his guests can be seen relishing Hyderabadi delicacies like “kachhe ghost ki biryani” and “kubani ka meetha.”

I can't travel to a new place without trying some of the local fare! Big thanks to Chef Shivneet Pohoja from the ITC Kohenur's Dum Pukht restaurant for a delicious sampling of dakhni chowgra, Hyderabadi gosht biryani, and khubani ka meetha. Yum! https://t.co/6jJUG30X80 — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) June 6, 2023

The dish "kubani ka meetha," which is made of apricots that have been dried, is described by Garcetti as "simple but complicated." It is both sweet and wonderfully cooling. Saffron threads added a touch of sophistication to it. This dessert is stunning and wonderful.

One Twitter user left a comment on the video, expressing their opinion, saying, "This seems tasty, but why stick to posh 5-star hotels, Ambassador? On the streets and in the smaller dhabas, you may find the actual delicacy and flavour. Attempt it once.”

Another individual chimed in, suggesting, "Visit one of the hotels in Chanakya Puri, dear Ambassador, if you want to sample Indian food. Assam House, Tripura Bhawan, Odisha Bhawan, etc. In Chanakya Puri, there is a restaurant called Yashwant Palace where you can get Indo-Chinese food. It's fantastic, @USAmbIndia.”

Garcetti had previously shared a video of himself and some members of the embassy enjoying delicious food in Hyderabad.

"India, you've already won my affection! Along with colleagues from the Embassy, I'm here anxious to experience Hyderabad's intriguing culinary culture and curious palate,” he said.