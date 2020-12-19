हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Porn

US man wins lawsuit against parents for throwing away his porn collection worth $25,000

A US district judge said that David Werking's parents had no right to throw out his collection.

US man wins lawsuit against parents for throwing away his porn collection worth $25,000
Representational Image

Michigan: In a 'Curious Case of David Werking', a 42-year old man in the United States, won a lawsuit against his parents for throwing away his pornography collection worth $25,000.

David Werking sued parents Beth and Paul after they threw out 'a trove of pornography and an array of sex toys' from their home in Michigan's Grand Haven, according to dailymail.co.uk.
 
A US district judge ruled in favor of son and said that Werking's parents had no right to throw out his collection.

"He is now demanding triple that amount as punishment for 'wanton destruction of property'," said the dailymail.co.uk report.

The exact amount has not been decided yet.

Werking who had returned home for 10 months in 2016 after a divorce before moving to Indiana's Muncie had brought home his pornography collection and sex toys.

Surprisingly, he also had a detailed record of how much money he had spent on his porn collection. 

According to Werking, his parents threw away over 400 VHS tapes and 1,600 DVDs.  

However, his parents alleged that some of Werking's X-rated collection included child porn. They also said his attitude towards women was 'disturbing'.

