US newlyweds killed in car crash minutes after tying the knots

In a horrifying incident, a newlywed couple in United States was killed in a car crash on Friday minutes after leaving their wedding venue.

CBS News affiliate KFDM reported that 19-year-old Harley Morgan and 20-year-old Rhiannon Boudreaux lost their lives after their car collided with a pickup truck on a highway in Orange, Texas. The pickup truck which hit the couple's car was towing a trailer carrying a tractor, the Orange Police Department said.

The sister and mother of the groom watched the horrifying accident unfold before their own eyes as they were behind the couple's car. "They had just gotten married," Morgan's mother, Kennia, told KFDM. "They haven't even been married for five minutes."

According to police, Morgan's 2004 Chevrolet collided with a 2015 Ford F-250 pickup truck when the couple was getting out of the private drive of Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton.

"Those two babies," Kennia Morgan said. "The only thing that they wanted was to get married and start their life. The two of them had so many dreams." The car flipped many times before it fell into a ditch. Police said that the truck driver escaped unharmed in the accident.

Kennia tried her best to save the newly married couple but in vain, "I watched my baby die," she said. "I'm still wearing my son's blood because I was trying my best to rip him and her out of the car."

Kennia told KFDM that Morgan and Boudreaux had earlier planned to tie the knot during Christmas but they decided to prepone the wedding because they did not want to wait until December.