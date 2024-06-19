US Woman Welcomes 'Twins' Born Six Months Apart, Over 1400 Kms Away; Know How

In an astounding event, miles away from India, Eric Clancy (42) from New York, has become the mother of twins, born 6 months apart and over, 1400 km away from each other. As per the reports, the elder son was born biologically and the other was through a surrogate who lived away from Clancy.

Clancy told the media that she and her husband met through an online dating site. After getting married to each other in September 2020, the two tried having a child in 2021, they faced issues and later began In Virto Fertilization treatment (IVF).

“ The first round failed, and although the second was initially successful, I miscarried at seven weeks. I was devastated, struggling to know what to do, especially as the medication for the cycles gave me horrible migraines. That’s when our thoughts turned to surrogacy. After lots of research, we registered with an agency, and in May 2022 we were matched with our surrogate, who lived 900 miles away in Illinois. That August, my period was late. It seemed impossible, but I took a pregnancy test- and it was positive,” said Clancy.

She further said that she was scared and overjoyed and couldn’t let herself believe this pregnancy would go full term. At six weeks, Clancy began to bleed and was rushed to hospital. After a scan, it was made clear that everything was fine. The couple decided to proceed as planned, after concluding that both paths were their best chance for a baby. She gave birth to her biological child, Dylan in May 2023, after six months. Declan was born.

Initially after hearing the news people were confused about how Clancy had two children in the span of six months, and that's when she informed people about the dual pregnancy.