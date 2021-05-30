हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral news

Uttar Pradesh: 19-year-old drugs parents, helps lover steal money from her house, both arrested

A young woman, aged 19 years, allegedly drugged her parents and facilitated theft in her own house with the help of her lover.

Representational Image
Representational Image

Lucknow: A young woman, aged 19 years, allegedly drugged her parents and facilitated theft in her own house with the help of her lover.

The fact came to light during the investigation of a case of theft lodged by a businessman, Manoj, who said that thieves had stolen Rs 13 lakh cash and ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh from his house in Gosainganj area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Khyati Garg said: "All the lockers where valuables were stored were broken open but there was no sign of forced entry into the house. When quizzed, the businessman`s daughter, Khushboo, confessed to her involvement in the crime."

Police have arrested Khushboo, her friend Vinay Yadav and one of his aides, Shubham Yadav on Saturday evening. The stolen goods have also been recovered. One of the co-accused, Ranjeet Yadav, is still on the run," the DCP said.

According to the police, Garg said Manoj did not approve of his daughter`s relationship with Vinay, after which Khushboo decided to elope with the money in the house.

Khushboo offered `kaadha` laced with sleeping pills to her parents.

After they dozed off, she allowed Vinay and his aides to enter the house and commit theft. After they escaped, Khushboo closed the door from inside and went to sleep, police said.

Cops became suspicious when Khushboo could not explain why she herself did not take `kaadha` on Friday night.

