close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anaconda

Video: Giant anaconda takes on caiman in Brazil, here's what happens next

The video shows the two reptiles fighting it out in a forest in Brazil and in an attempt to kill the caiman, the giant anaconda wraps itself around it and tries to strangle it.

Video: Giant anaconda takes on caiman in Brazil, here&#039;s what happens next
Representational image (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: An epic battle between a giant anaconda and a caiman has taken over the internet by storm. It shows the two reptiles fighting it out in a forest in Brazil and in an attempt to kill the caiman, the giant anaconda wraps itself around it and tries to strangle it.

The video, captured by wildlife photographer Kevin Dooley, was initially shared by South West News Service (SWNS) service and was later picked by several YouTube and Twitter users. 

As put by Dooley, he was "lucky enough" to capture the moment which he had never seen before. 

"I was sitting in a boat having our lunch when this happened. I couldn't believe it all. I heard all of this splashing, and when I looked I could see the caiman was suffering. The anaconda just kept strangling the caiman. It had even broken all of the caiman's legs,” he was quoted as saying by international websites like LadBible and news.com.au.   

Dooley also added that the fight went on for close to eight minutes and the anaconda soon ran out of oxygen and had to let go of the caiman. 

"But the snake managed to get away and slither out, I think eventually the caiman died,” he concluded.

Tags:
Anacondaanaconda caiman fightViral Videos
Next
Story

Jaguar pounces on caiman in river, kills it after brief battle - Watch viral video

Must Watch

PT6M6S

Breaking News: BJP stage protest against electricity price hike in Kolkata