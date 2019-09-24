close

Python

Video of giant python kissing, cuddling a little girl shocks Twitter. 12 million views and counting

"Is she laughing? She's actually laughing - this tiny girl is laughing about it," wrote a Twitter user while another added, "A snake is a snake." 

Representational image (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A video of a giant yellow python, kissing a little girl on the forehead and cuddling her has scared the internet very, very much (like us). Shared earlier in September, the video has garnered over 12 million views since then.

It shows the little girl playing with the python. The reptile later slithers around the area and kisses her and hugs her. The girl thoroughly enjoys her time with the python, which, as per the internet, might be her pet.

Watch the viral video here:

Another comment said that her parents should be careful about the situation as it is "very dangerous."

A similar video of two children playing with a python had taken over the internet a week ago. It appeared to have been shot in India and it featured the children playing with the giant reptile in a farmland. 

