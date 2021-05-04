Video of jaw-dropping jump across the canal by a dog goes viral -- Watch

You must have seen people doing long jumps in Olympics but have you ever seen a dog doing a long jump? If not, watch the video below where a 'super-dog' is seen jumping over a wide canal.

The dog, full of energy, uses its momentum built up by a fast run to jump over the canal. Also, the long jump is not the end of the tale, what makes the video more interesting is the swift landing by the dog after jumping across the canal.

See it for yourself: