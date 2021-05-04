हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Video of jaw-dropping jump across the canal by a dog goes viral -- Watch

Animals possess an enormous amount of energy and this statement can be supported by the long jump of a dog across a wide canal.

Video of jaw-dropping jump across the canal by a dog goes viral -- Watch
Representational picture

You must have seen people doing long jumps in Olympics but have you ever seen a dog doing a long jump? If not, watch the video below where a 'super-dog' is seen jumping over a wide canal.

The dog, full of energy, uses its momentum built up by a fast run to jump over the canal. Also, the long jump is not the end of the tale, what makes the video more interesting is the swift landing by the dog after jumping across the canal.

See it for yourself:

 

Viral videoAnimal videoAmazing viral video
