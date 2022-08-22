Newsviral
VIRAL VIDEO

Video of man rollicking on Gym Machine goes viral-Watch

At the gym, the man decided to let his inner kid go by performing complex exercises on the cross trainer. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 12:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A video of a man rollicking on the gym machine goes viral on internet
  • Over 53.4 million people have viewed it, and 3.7 million have liked it
  • The video is funny and realistic

Trending Photos

Video of man rollicking on Gym Machine goes viral-Watch

Viral: Some individuals visit the gym to maintain their physical fitness, while others simply attend for enjoyment. The video of this man having the time of his life in the gym has become an internet sensation. The video was uploaded on Instagram reels by the "Pradeep bochalya jat_" profile. Over 53.4 million people have viewed it, and 3.7 million have liked it. Yet why? because the video is hysterically funny.

Also Read: 'Waited for long and FIRED as soon as she appeared': SHOCKING attack on girl going for coaching classes - WATCH

While other individuals are exercising in the same monotonous manner as usual in the video, this man decided to let his inner kid go and perform complex exercises on the cross trainer. First, the man pretended to be a dinosaur by turning his body to the opposite side. Then he amusingly exercised by placing both of his feet where only one should be. He may then be seen performing some more absurd tasks on the gadgets. At one point, he even sat down on the apparatus and began spinning himself around.

Also Read: Mahua Moitra DRIBBLING with a football, holding her SAREE in one hand - SEE PICS

The caption of the video says “When my friend goes to the gym for the first time.” This video is a true representation of the person who will be at the gym for the first time in his life and is unable to contain his excitement and amazement while he uses the training equipment. Internet users tagged their pals in the comments after finding the video to be funny and realistic.

Live Tv

Viral videoViral gym videoPhysical fitnessPradeep bochalya jat_

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?