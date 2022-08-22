Video of man rollicking on Gym Machine goes viral-Watch

Viral: Some individuals visit the gym to maintain their physical fitness, while others simply attend for enjoyment. The video of this man having the time of his life in the gym has become an internet sensation. The video was uploaded on Instagram reels by the "Pradeep bochalya jat_" profile. Over 53.4 million people have viewed it, and 3.7 million have liked it. Yet why? because the video is hysterically funny.

While other individuals are exercising in the same monotonous manner as usual in the video, this man decided to let his inner kid go and perform complex exercises on the cross trainer. First, the man pretended to be a dinosaur by turning his body to the opposite side. Then he amusingly exercised by placing both of his feet where only one should be. He may then be seen performing some more absurd tasks on the gadgets. At one point, he even sat down on the apparatus and began spinning himself around.

The caption of the video says “When my friend goes to the gym for the first time.” This video is a true representation of the person who will be at the gym for the first time in his life and is unable to contain his excitement and amazement while he uses the training equipment. Internet users tagged their pals in the comments after finding the video to be funny and realistic.