Video of monkey helping woman cut vegetables leaves netizens amused - Watch

New Delhi: A recent video that has been doing the rounds on social media is of a monkey in a kitchen helping a human cut vegetables.

The nearly one-minute video shared by a Twitter user named Aman Preet shows the monkey sitting on a kitchen counter and quickly 'cutting' vegetables handed over to it presumably the owner.

The tweet reads: ‘It is so that if we decide to do something, then we get the most work done from both humans and monkeys !! Woman power’.

aisaa h k agr hm kch tthaan l to isaano s lkr bndro tk sbs kaam krvaa ltii h !! / / naarii shkti / / pic.twitter.com/kOuL0ckBql — Aman Preet IRS (@IrsAman) February 16, 2021

Only a hand is visible as woman 'puts the vegetable in a bowl placed in front of the monkey, who swiftly starts 'cutting' it. It appears that the monkey has been trained in helping out with house hold chores as it does his job perfectly, much to the amusement of the twitterati.

Indeed, women are best managers. This is proven fact. — Satish Kumar (@GurjarMonk) February 17, 2021

Monkey is making faces as if a child is told to first do the chores and then go to ground for playing. For me it was getting the milk before going to play. — Janab (@gaurav95k) February 16, 2021

Aakhir bandar he to hai, Jo insano ko e sab sikhaya hai, nai deedhi — Masthan Mahaboob (@ShariffBrother1) February 17, 2021

This video has gathered more than 11 thousand views with an outpouring of comments too.