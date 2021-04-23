हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Viral alert! Monkey seen ‘selling vegetables’, netizens amused

In the viral video, a monkey can be seen sitting around a pile of vegetables and looking around.

Viral alert! Monkey seen ‘selling vegetables’, netizens amused
Screengrab

New Delhi: Amid such distressing times looming over us, all of us need a breath of relief from the constant negative news we have been surrounded with. Breaking the monotony of dismal reports, a recent video of a monkey that is going viral has brought a smile on netizen’s faces. 

In the viral video doing rounds on social media, a monkey can be seen sitting around a pile of vegetables and looking around. It seems as if it is trying to sell the vegetables. 

Watch the video here:

The video left the netizens amused and brought the much-needed relief required in these dire times.   

Several animal videos have been going viral recently. A video earlier had left the netizens in split which showed a monkey helping in cutting vegetables. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viralvideo videoViral animal videos
Next
Story

Family in Rajasthan village hires helicopter to bring home first girl child

Must Watch

PT6M42S

Bollywood Breaking: Priyanka Chopra sets stage on fire, nobody can compete!