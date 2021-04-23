Viral alert! Monkey seen ‘selling vegetables’, netizens amused

New Delhi: Amid such distressing times looming over us, all of us need a breath of relief from the constant negative news we have been surrounded with. Breaking the monotony of dismal reports, a recent video of a monkey that is going viral has brought a smile on netizen’s faces.

In the viral video doing rounds on social media, a monkey can be seen sitting around a pile of vegetables and looking around. It seems as if it is trying to sell the vegetables.

Watch the video here:

The video left the netizens amused and brought the much-needed relief required in these dire times.

Several animal videos have been going viral recently. A video earlier had left the netizens in split which showed a monkey helping in cutting vegetables.