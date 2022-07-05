Newsviral
VIRAL VIDEO

Viral alert: Puppy imitates bunny, video wins hearts on Internet - Watch

Friendship has no boundaries of species, creed, or even language, and a video of a puppy and a rabbit playing is extremely adorable. A 7-second video on Twitter has garnered over 14 million views.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 09:17 PM IST

Trending Photos

Viral alert: Puppy imitates bunny, video wins hearts on Internet - Watch

New Delhi: Friendship has no boundaries of species, creed, or even language, and a video of a puppy and a rabbit playing together is going viral on the Internet. The 7-second clip, shared on Twitter, shows the puppy playing with a bunny and trying to imitate its hop. 

Since being posted four days ago, the video has garnered over 14 million views on Twitter.

Watch:

The adorable clip has also received around 6,00,000 likes and 3,000 comments. It has been shared by over 75,000 people on the micro-blogging site. 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Plastic used in India despite ban
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Flood havoc continues in Assam, 179 killed
DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year