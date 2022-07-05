Viral alert: Puppy imitates bunny, video wins hearts on Internet - Watch
Friendship has no boundaries of species, creed, or even language, and a video of a puppy and a rabbit playing is extremely adorable. A 7-second video on Twitter has garnered over 14 million views.
New Delhi: Friendship has no boundaries of species, creed, or even language, and a video of a puppy and a rabbit playing together is going viral on the Internet. The 7-second clip, shared on Twitter, shows the puppy playing with a bunny and trying to imitate its hop.
Since being posted four days ago, the video has garnered over 14 million views on Twitter.
Watch:
Puppy thinks he’s a bunny.. pic.twitter.com/7sIs2zGfWq — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 30, 2022
The adorable clip has also received around 6,00,000 likes and 3,000 comments. It has been shared by over 75,000 people on the micro-blogging site.
