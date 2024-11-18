Advertisement
Viral: Are 'Anjeer' Actually Non-Vegetarian?- Watch

This fascinating natural phenomenon blurs the lines between plant and animal interactions, leaving many to wonder: are figs truly vegetarian, or do they challenge our conventional understanding of plant-based foods?

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2024, 08:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Viral: Are 'Anjeer' Actually Non-Vegetarian?- Watch Image credit: Freepik

The question of whether anjeer (figs) are vegetarian has sparked curiosity and debate among many, particularly within communities that strictly adhere to vegetarian diets. Anjeer, a sweet and nutritious fruit, is a staple in many Indian households and is cherished for its health benefits. 

However, some argue that its unique pollination process, which involves the symbiotic relationship between figs and fig wasps, raises questions about its vegetarian status. This fascinating natural phenomenon blurs the lines between plant and animal interactions, leaving many to wonder: are figs truly vegetarian, or do they challenge our conventional understanding of plant-based foods?

Figs, or anjeer, are a beloved fruit celebrated for their rich flavor, high fiber content, and numerous nutritional benefits. However, what might surprise many is that figs are not always considered vegetarian by certain standards.

Actor and content creator Shenaz Treasury brought attention to this unusual classification, which arises from a fascinating biological interaction involving fig wasps.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Travel, Romance, Smiles (@shenaztreasury)

In her video, Treasury explains that during pollination, a female wasp enters the fig through a small opening, often losing her wings in the process and becoming trapped. She lays her eggs inside the fig and eventually dies there. When the eggs hatch, the male wasps mate with the females. The females then leave the fig to continue the cycle, while the males remain inside and perish.

“For every fig consumed, there’s a chance that a wasp sacrificed its life in the process, a reality that some vegetarians find difficult to accept,” she notes.

