Beirut blasts

Viral: Domestic help saves little girl in nick of time as Beirut explosion shakes their house, netizens call her 'real hero' - Watch

The world is praying for Beirut, Lebanon after a massive explosion at the port city killed as many as 100 and several thousand injured on Tuesday. Soon after the Beirut city was hit by this devastation, social media was abuzz with videos of how a massive cloud-like structure engulfed a major portion of the Lebanese capital. 

Viral: Domestic help saves little girl in nick of time as Beirut explosion shakes their house, netizens call her &#039;real hero&#039; - Watch
Pic Courtesy: PTI Photo

New Delhi: The world is praying for Beirut, Lebanon after a massive explosion at the port city killed as many as 100 and several thousand injured on Tuesday. Soon after the Beirut city was hit by this devastation, social media was abuzz with videos of how a massive cloud-like structure engulfed a major portion of the Lebanese capital. 

A fresh video of a woman, probably a house helper saving a little girl in nick of time just as the explosion hits their house has gone viral on the internet. Netizens are praising the helper and hailed her a real hero.

It has been shared by many users on social media platforms. Watch it here: 

According to PTI, an official with the Lebanese Red Cross said at least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 were wounded. The official, George Kettaneh, said the toll could rise further.

It was unclear what caused the blast, which appeared to have been triggered by a fire and struck with the force of an earthquake. It was the most powerful explosion ever seen in the city, which was on the front lines of the 1975-1990 civil war and has endured conflicts with neighboring Israel and periodic bombings and terror attacks.

 

Tags:
Beirut blastsBeirut explosionLebanonpray for beirutbeirut videoViralTrending
