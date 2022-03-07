हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia-Ukraine conflict

Viral from Ukraine: Woman plays 'What a wonderful world' outside Lviv station amid war- Watch

The clip shows a pianist playing the tune of “What a wonderful world” outside the chaotic Lviv station.

Viral from Ukraine: Woman plays &#039;What a wonderful world&#039; outside Lviv station amid war- Watch

New Delhi: Sad faces, difficult goodbyes and despair all over are what Ukraine’s look like these days amid a needless war to counter Russian invasion. In the past few days we had seen several heart warming pictures and videos of Ukrainians leaving the memories of the lifetime behind as they escape the war-torn country.

Amid such moments, surfaced a video that netizens are calling hauntingly beautiful.

The clip shows a pianist playing the tune of “What a wonderful world” outside the chaotic Lviv station.

Here’s the video!

The video is a clear manifestation of human hope in times of crisis and chaos.

In the video, we can see a woman sitting beside a piano outside the Lviv station amid a large crowd holding bags and moving hastily in an attempt to escape the crisis.

A number of people also stop and watch her playing the song.

The video received heart-warming reactions, while some called it hauntingly beautiful, it brought tears to the eyes of many.

Catch some reactions here!

"It's funny isn't it... how you watch a week of horror, and then a little thing like this is what gets the tears flowing," said a Twitter user by the name of John Hill.

"This reminds me of Shawshank Redemption, where Andy plays "Sull'aria" from Mozart's. What a beautiful world, even you may be inside a prison cell, or in the middle of a devastating war," wrote another user.

The video has so far received 3 million views.

