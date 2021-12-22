Viral illusion: Can you find out the curved line in this picture?

You must have seen the Schrodinger’s Cat or the golden and blue dress, and the sensation they created across the globe. Everybody had a different opinion about them and their purpose, but one thing was sure that they enthralled the world with illusions.

There have been many more such optical illusions making their way to the viral section, and now there is a new addition to it.

The latest viral optical illusion is a frame posted by a handle Lauren Tools and it asks the viewers to find out the curved line in the picture. However, a closer look makes you confuse whether there is any straight line or not!

People all over the world have been sharing their experience after witnessing the photo on Twitter. While somebody called it a magic trick, other believed his brain has stopped functioning.

Well, here’s the picture, and you decide for yourself what you’re comfortable with:

Find the curved line … pic.twitter.com/GCi4ugoy6M — Laurel Coons (@LaurelCoons) December 21, 2021

