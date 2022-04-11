New Delhi: You can never say no to street food and beverages in India and no, the super yummy taste is not the sole reason. In fact, it’s more about the unique ways in which these edibles are sold.

Every street vendor in India has a super cool way of marketing their products. Recently, a video has gone viral on social media that shows a lemonade vendor who is selling the refresher using a super catchy jingle and his moves, well, the internet is going crazy.

Why don’t you watch the video here!!

Shared on Instagram, the video shows the lemonade seller, who is surrounded by customers starting by pressing some lemons into glasses in a peculiar way like he is trying to perform a dance move. The seller then adds soda and black salt while describing the process in a musical rhythm.

The seller ends the preparation of the drink with an amusing “Thanda paa” and his jingle leaves all the customers delighted as they giggle.

This captivating video of the lemon soda vendor’s musical marketing has got over 932 thousand likes and well, the comment section is filled with fun reactions.

“Ha Bhai aap ye kar lo pehle... Me kal aata hu Nimbu Soda peene,” wrote one user in pure humour.

