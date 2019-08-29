close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
lion eating grass

Viral: Lion caught eating grass in Gujarat, video surprises netizens - Watch

The video shows a lion grazing in the lush green forest. It is from Khamba forest area in Gujarat's Amreli district. 

Viral: Lion caught eating grass in Gujarat, video surprises netizens - Watch
Image used for representation (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Ever seen a lion eating grass? If not, we have a video (embedded below) which shows a lion grazing in the lush green forest. It is from Khamba forest area in Gujarat's Amreli district. The video has gone crazy viral and at the same time, left the internet confused (but more on that later). 

The lion can be seen chewing the grass for more than a minute and towards the end, it throws them out. 

Here's the viral video:

The video has brought up a debate on social media on how a lion, who has a carnivorous diet, can munch on grass. However, later, the Gujarat Forest Department took to Twitter to clear the doubt that it is not uncommon for lions to eat grass.

Sharing a news report about the same story, the forest department tweeted, "Wild cats eat grass when their stomach is upset. This helps them vomit out some undigested food." They also added, "Present video is about lion eating green grass in Khambha forest area of Amreli district."

"Even dogs eat grass to clear their stomach. It's a cleansing mechanism," read a tweet related to the video while another person wrote, "Obviously, lions eat grass sometimes for digestion."

Click here to read other trending stories. 

Tags:
lion eating grasslion viral videoViral video
Next
Story

Scary pic shows how a python swallowed a bird in Australia - See inside

Must Watch

PT2M43S

5W1H: Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan, says it has no locus standi on Kashmir