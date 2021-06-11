हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

Viral! Man applies sanitizer on his entire body- Watch

The video shows the old man applying hand sanitizer on his hands, legs and even head.

Viral! Man applies sanitizer on his entire body- Watch
Screengrab

New Delhi: In a video that has now gone viral, an old man can be seen using hand sanitizer all over his body. 

The 50 second clip shows a man spraying blue-hued sanitizer on the senior person’s hands. The elder man then applies the liquid on his hands, legs and even head. The guy carrying the sanitizer returns and gives some more liquid to the old man and he repeats the process. 

The viral video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Rupin Sharma. Tweeting the video, he wrote in Hindi, “Corona cannot even touch this man. Btw, you didn’t have to lower your mask, uncle.” 

This is what Sharma shared:

It could not be verified when or where the video was shot. The video left several netizens amused. 

Using hand sanitizers, wearing masks and maintaining social distance are some of the protocols followed to keep the deadly COVID-19 virus at bay. 

Tags:
Viralhand sanitizerCOVID-19CoronavirusViral news
