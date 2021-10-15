'Ladke main jazba toh hai': Paytm CEO shares hilarious 'investment' mail, netizens love the confidence

New Delhi: The internet is a wonderful place, a man looking for funding finds out Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma's email id and sends him a mail requesting for investment for his startup idea. Sharma shared a screenshot of the email on his social media handle which has taken the internet by storm.

In the email, the man said that he has studied more in the last eight months than he did in the 18 years of his school life, from Socrates, Aristotle and Newton to Buddha and Swami Vivekananda he apparently read everything. Sharma posted the screenshot on Twitter with the caption: "Maan ko aapke paas 1Tn hai, tab kya aap 0.01 se sakte ho? #mails_I_get."

READ TWEET HERE:

Maan ko aapke paas 1Tn hai, tab kya aap 0.01 se sakte ho ? #mails_I_get pic.twitter.com/Tn9FKHTqR1 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) October 13, 2021

The mail starts with: "Sir me paisa to bohat kama sakta hu trillion dollar business - textile, telecom, real estate beer alcohol jaisa hazaro steel etc. Aaj k samay air, water, friends, family k baad important hai to paisa (money) hai. Me bohat alag sochta hu (Thought process) thinking."

Then he finally comes to the point to ask for funding to start a toy company. "Mera aim hai No 1 toys company in world (Nxt level)," the mail reads. The mail mentions that the man approached venture capitals but got no investor. Further, he goes on to say that if he had 1 trillion dollars and someone asked him for 0.01 per cent of it, he would fund that person.

"India me kisi k pass paisa hi nhi hai jiske pass hai bo deta nhi (neta log)," he adds.

The man's confidence has blown the internet away who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

One user commented, "Ladke main Jazbaa toh hain", while another commented, "Kinda heartening to read such straightforward pitches. Wish making 1 trillion was that simple as assuming it." Another wrote, "Such emails must be entertaining at times amid aggressive pitches loaded with heavy financials."