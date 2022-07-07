New Delhi: Just like a human child, small kids of animals are creative too. The thirst of exploration in never quenched until they grow up. Similarly, this cute and adorable pug pup, started from exploring a cap and ended up walking around with a cap on its head. The contrary fact is that the puppy is extremely small and is covered by the whole cap with only its head visible. So if the puppy is assuming that he wore the cap just on its head, he should see this video too.

The video was uploaded by @buitengebieden on Twitter. The clip is so hilarious that even the uploader couldn't find a caption and instead asks the viewers "Caption?" The video successfully accomplished 5.1 million views in 24 hours along with approximately 2 lakh likes and 21 thousand comments.

Watch:

Viewers mesmerized with this cute pug, have been uploading pretty comments like "Pug turtle. Purtle" or even "We must put a cap on how adorable this is"

Pug turtle. Purtle — Vincent (@Huntakilla1) July 5, 2022

We must put a cap on how adorable this is. — Rob Hageman (@roballemachtig) July 5, 2022

The equipment manager seriously overestimated the size of team's new catcher. — The Dogfather Of Alexandria (@OfDogfather) July 5, 2022

Someone has rightly said that animals are gonna always amaze you in some way or the other.