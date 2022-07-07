Newsviral
VIRAL ANIMAL VIDEO

Viral video: Puppy wears cap, walks around like a player- Watch here

Video of a pug puppy wearing a cap goes viral. Netizens are adoring the cute video of this cute pup. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 03:47 PM IST
  • Puppy wears a cap much larger than its size
  • Popularity of the video rises among viewers
  • Video crosses 5.1 million views

Trending Photos

Viral video: Puppy wears cap, walks around like a player- Watch here

New Delhi: Just like a human child, small kids of animals are creative too. The thirst of exploration in never quenched until they grow up. Similarly, this cute and adorable pug pup, started from exploring a cap and ended up walking around with a cap on its head. The contrary fact is that the puppy is extremely small and is covered by the whole cap with only its head visible. So if the puppy is assuming that he wore the cap just on its head, he should see this video too. 

The video was uploaded by @buitengebieden on Twitter. The clip is so hilarious that even the uploader couldn't find a caption and instead asks the viewers "Caption?" The video successfully accomplished 5.1 million views in 24 hours along with approximately 2 lakh likes and 21 thousand comments. 

Watch: 

Viewers mesmerized with this cute pug,  have been uploading pretty comments like "Pug turtle. Purtle" or even "We must put a cap on how adorable this is"

Someone has rightly said that animals are gonna always amaze you in some way or the other. 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What facilities government has provided in lieu of taxes?
DNA Video
DNA: Are you satisfied with roads full of potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much anger in the name of religion?
DNA Video
DNA: How is peace being affected from religious radicalization?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between Khilonjia and Mia Muslims
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Understand how dangerous are Vitamin-D pills?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims scared of Assam government's decision?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 06, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress