Python video

Viral: Python constricts leopard in a nail-biting brawl - Watch

Internet is home to such bizarre and breathtaking videos. Who knows, what you might find on your next click?

Viral: Python constricts leopard in a nail-biting brawl - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

New Delhi: Internet can be a fun place at times. The huge pool of bizarre and out-of-box videos, often keeps the social media fam buzzing with viral stuff. One such video of huge python constricting a leopard in a nail-biting jungle brawl has sent netizens into a tizzy.

Watch the YouTube video here:

Reportedly, the video was captured by a traveller while enjoying the safari drive. The visitor got this golden opportunity to witness the jaw-dropping fight justifying the survival of the fittest. 

And rightfully, the video went viral after it was shared online.

Internet is home to such bizarre and breathtaking videos. Who knows, what you might find on your next click?

Keep reading this space for your regular dose of viral content.

 

Python videoleopard videoViral videoTrending videoanimal videos
