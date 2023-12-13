VIRAL: Rare White Alligator Born In Florida Reptile Park – Could Be One of Only Seven Worldwide!

The female alligator, measuring 19.2 inches (49 cm), emerged from its shell, making history as one of the few documented leucistic alligators, as announced by Gatorland Orlando on Thursday. Leucistic alligators represent the rarest genetic variation among American alligators, distinct from albino counterparts with pink eyes and complete pigment loss, according to Gatorland. The park plans to showcase the leucistic alligator and her normally colored brother to visitors early next year.

Gatorland officials state that the 49cm female reptile is one of only seven of its kind worldwide. The uniqueness of this gator lies in its genetic condition called leucism, involving partial pigmentation loss, resulting in its distinctive coloration. Mark McHugh, president and CEO of Gatorland, emphasizes the extraordinary rarity of this occurrence.

Seeking public participation, the Florida theme park invites suggestions for naming the tiny gator. Options include Ice, Noelle, Snow, Pearl, Ivory, and Marshmallow. Born to a mother with typical coloring and a leucistic father from a Louisiana swamp, the gator's parents, Jeyan and Ashley, are reportedly in good health. The baby alligator, born alongside a similarly sized brother with typical alligator coloring, demonstrates the patchy normal coloration characteristic of leucistic alligators.

The park notes that leucism in alligators results in white coloration, often with patches of normal coloration. Due to the lack of darker skin pigmentation, these alligators are susceptible to sunburn and cannot endure prolonged exposure to direct sunlight. Leucistic alligators typically exhibit translucent skin and blue eyes, distinguishing them from albino counterparts with red or pink eyes.

Gatorland emphasizes that leucistic alligators represent the rarest genetic variation among American alligators globally. The 110-acre theme park, housing over 2,000 American alligators, is already home to the baby gator's uncles, leucistic brothers Feros and Trezo, featured at its White Gator Swamp attraction.